HireMatch (HIRE) Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, HireMatch has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HireMatch token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. HireMatch has a market capitalization of $742,581.00 and approximately $1,540.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HireMatch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000370 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00292458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00190121 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HireMatch

HireMatch was first traded on August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here . HireMatch’s official website is hirematch.io

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HireMatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HireMatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HireMatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HireMatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.