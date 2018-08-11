Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.19) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,250 ($16.18) to GBX 1,475 ($19.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 997 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,151.70 ($14.91).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,673 ($21.66) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.37).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider John J. Castellani purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,825.24). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($16.94) per share, for a total transaction of £261,800 ($338,899.68).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

