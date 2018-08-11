Hikari Power Ltd Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Hikari Power Ltd cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $194.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

