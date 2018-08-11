Hexx Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Hexx has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $25,971.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hexx has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hexx coin can currently be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00053487 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hexx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,158.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.52 or 0.05063179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.56 or 0.09025916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00921008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01446298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00208666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.02516303 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00319061 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hexx Profile

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,718,207 coins. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hexx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hexx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.