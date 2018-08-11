Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMTV. ValuEngine upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Hemisphere Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Hemisphere Media Group opened at $13.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

