Helmerich & Payne (HP) and Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Financial Comparison

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Independence Contract Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.80 billion 3.78 -$128.21 million ($1.27) -49.31 Independence Contract Drilling $90.01 million 1.61 -$24.29 million ($0.53) -7.17

Independence Contract Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Contract Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Helmerich & Payne pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Independence Contract Drilling does not pay a dividend. Helmerich & Payne pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Helmerich & Payne has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne 19.70% -0.37% -0.26% Independence Contract Drilling -19.21% -7.34% -5.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helmerich & Payne and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 3 9 8 0 2.25 Independence Contract Drilling 0 1 4 0 2.80

Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus price target of $64.19, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 67.76%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Independence Contract Drilling on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 350 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 8 offshore platform rigs. The company also provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and related ancillary services on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. In addition, it owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Further, the company offers Bit Guidance System, an algorithm-driven system, which considers the total economic consequences of directional drilling decisions and consistently lowers drilling costs through more efficient drilling and increase hydrocarbon production. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 14 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

