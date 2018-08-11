Hecla Mining (HL) Shares Up -2.3% After Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.01. 103,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,012,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,746,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,211,000 after purchasing an additional 960,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,648,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,987,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $29,057,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

