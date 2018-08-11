Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

