Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

HR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.09. 490,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,819. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.23. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $78,264.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 513,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 536,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,032,000 after acquiring an additional 513,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

