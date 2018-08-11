Head to Head Survey: Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 7.75% 1.61% 0.64% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust N/A 9.57% 5.32%

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Global Medical REIT pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $30.34 million 6.49 -$30,000.00 $0.54 16.85 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $156.50 million 9.85 $80.10 million N/A N/A

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers. The Company elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases, and Mainland properties.

