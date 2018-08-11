Head to Head Survey: DTE Energy (DTE) and Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DTE Energy and Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.61 billion 1.59 $1.13 billion $5.59 19.74 Pinnacle West Capital $3.57 billion 2.55 $488.45 million $4.35 18.69

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.58% 10.63% 3.19% Pinnacle West Capital 12.95% 9.12% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DTE Energy and Pinnacle West Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 1 4 5 0 2.40 Pinnacle West Capital 0 7 3 0 2.30

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $110.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. DTE Energy pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Pinnacle West Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 692 distribution substations and 440,500 line transformers. Its Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,500 miles of distribution mains; 1,216,000 service pipelines; and 1,262,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 21 landfill gas recovery sites; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities. The company's Energy Trading segment is involved in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

