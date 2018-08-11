Head to Head Review: SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG) and Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS: SCSG) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

5.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Meridian Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.68 $13.66 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $208.17 million 4.77 $42.94 million $0.95 19.37

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp 21.43% 8.56% 1.05%

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

