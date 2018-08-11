Head to Head Review: iPass (IPAS) vs. FRONTEO (FTEO)

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) and FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get iPass alerts:

This table compares iPass and FRONTEO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPass $54.40 million 0.40 -$20.55 million ($0.31) -0.95 FRONTEO $111.36 million 3.11 -$6.25 million N/A N/A

FRONTEO has higher revenue and earnings than iPass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iPass and FRONTEO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPass 0 0 3 0 3.00 FRONTEO 0 0 1 0 3.00

iPass presently has a consensus target price of $1.47, suggesting a potential upside of 396.17%. FRONTEO has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given iPass’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iPass is more favorable than FRONTEO.

Profitability

This table compares iPass and FRONTEO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPass -40.13% -2,566.71% -108.45% FRONTEO -5.69% -3.85% -1.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of iPass shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of iPass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iPass has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRONTEO has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRONTEO beats iPass on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPass

iPass Inc. provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The company provides business to business mobile connectivity solutions to large and small enterprises, as well as to strategic partnerships comprising original equipment manufacturers, loyalty programs, software product and service providers, and communication companies; and iPass SmartConnect that takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi automatically connecting customers to the hotspot for their needs. It operates hotspots at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and others. The company sells its services directly through its global sales force, as well as through reseller and strategic partners. iPass Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clients' data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.