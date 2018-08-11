Head-To-Head Contrast: S & T Bancorp (STBA) versus First Community (FCCO)

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S & T Bancorp and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S & T Bancorp $316.10 million 4.92 $72.96 million $2.47 18.00 First Community $41.79 million 4.66 $5.81 million $1.09 23.53

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. S & T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for S & T Bancorp and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S & T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Community 0 0 0 0 N/A

S & T Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Given S & T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe S & T Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Profitability

This table compares S & T Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S & T Bancorp 24.39% 10.41% 1.31% First Community 17.48% 9.78% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. S & T Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S & T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Community has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats First Community on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 57 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 3 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 18 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

