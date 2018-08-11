Head-To-Head Contrast: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) vs. Yum China (YUMC)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.69% 44.01% 17.02% Yum China 6.45% 21.10% 13.96%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Yum China 1 1 7 0 2.67

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.57%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Yum China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $414.82 million 2.47 $30.13 million $1.10 30.14 Yum China $7.14 billion 1.86 $403.00 million $1.42 24.25

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum China pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum China beats Ruth’s Hospitality Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,400 KFC restaurants; 2,100 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 10 East Dawning restaurants; and 3 Taco Bell restaurants. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

