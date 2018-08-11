Head-To-Head Contrast: PDC Energy (PDCE) versus VOC Energy Trust (VOC)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PDC Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 4 18 0 2.82 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $70.44, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $921.62 million 3.95 -$127.50 million ($3.48) -15.82 VOC Energy Trust $9.20 million 10.74 $8.41 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -43.37% 2.49% 1.39% VOC Energy Trust 91.86% 11.34% 11.34%

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. PDC Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats PDC Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 452.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

