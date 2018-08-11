Head to Head Comparison: PFSweb (PFSW) and Gravity (GRVY)

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravity and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $132.68 million 1.34 $11.98 million N/A N/A PFSweb $326.83 million 0.58 -$3.96 million $0.20 49.50

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gravity and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 1 5 0 2.83

PFSweb has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Gravity.

Volatility & Risk

Gravity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 8.07% 41.15% 18.85% PFSweb 0.04% 12.61% 2.84%

Summary

PFSweb beats Gravity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services based on an open platform. The company was founded on April 4, 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce platform development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, and kitting and assembly services; and order management services, such as technology collaboration and information management services. In addition, the company offers customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

