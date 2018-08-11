Head to Head Comparison: First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) & RadNet (RDNT)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.35 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -7.93 RadNet $922.19 million 0.73 $50,000.00 $0.29 48.45

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% RadNet -0.66% 18.77% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 RadNet 0 0 1 2 3.67

First Choice Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than RadNet.

Summary

RadNet beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

