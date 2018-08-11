Head to Head Comparison: DryShips (DRYS) versus Teekay (TK)

Teekay (NYSE: TK) and DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and DryShips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -4.62% -3.64% -1.07% DryShips 0.39% -2.27% -1.56%

Teekay has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DryShips has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of DryShips shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teekay and DryShips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 1 0 0 1.50 DryShips 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Teekay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teekay is more favorable than DryShips.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teekay and DryShips’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.88 billion 0.37 -$163.27 million ($1.38) -5.06 DryShips $100.72 million 4.86 -$42.54 million N/A N/A

DryShips has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. DryShips pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teekay beats DryShips on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2017, its fleet consisted of 217 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Tanker segment provides transportation services for crude and refined petroleum cargoes. The Gas Carrier segment offers transportation services for liquefied gas cargoes. The Offshore Support segment provides offshore support services to the global offshore energy industry. As of May 29, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 34 vessels, including 11 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 4 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

