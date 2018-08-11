Head to Head Analysis: Mercury General (MCY) vs. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mercury General pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Mercury General and Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.42 billion 0.85 $144.87 million $1.64 31.93 Hartford Financial Services Group $16.97 billion 1.09 -$3.13 billion $2.74 18.86

Mercury General has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hartford Financial Services Group. Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 2.48% 5.44% 1.84% Hartford Financial Services Group -12.24% 9.84% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mercury General and Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 0 0 N/A Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Mercury General on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident and disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.