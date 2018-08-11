Head to Head Analysis: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) vs. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.62% 35.49% 8.07% COCA COLA AMATI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 0.64 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.22 COCA COLA AMATI/ADR $3.78 billion 1.35 $341.46 million $0.43 15.95

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than COCA COLA AMATI/ADR. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COCA COLA AMATI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 3 2 0 2.40 COCA COLA AMATI/ADR 2 1 0 0 1.33

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than COCA COLA AMATI/ADR.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats COCA COLA AMATI/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

