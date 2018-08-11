HC Wainwright Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 293,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,972. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,814.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.32%. equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

