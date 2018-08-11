HC Wainwright Analysts Give Hecla Mining (HL) a $7.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.

Shares of HL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.15. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,211,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 242,703 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $1,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,987,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,399,000 after buying an additional 2,146,765 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,889,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

