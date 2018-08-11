Hawaiian (HA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian traded up $0.05, reaching $42.00, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 361,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,507. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $715.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 47.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 660,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,330,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 29.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 233,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.