Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €105.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HNR1. equinet set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €111.70 ($129.89).

FRA:HNR1 traded down €1.40 ($1.63) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €114.70 ($133.37). 157,089 shares of the stock traded hands. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

