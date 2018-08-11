Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HASI. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

NYSE:HASI remained flat at $$20.17 on Wednesday. 196,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Osgood bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,281 shares in the company, valued at $516,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 877,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,805 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

