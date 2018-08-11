Hammerson plc (HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMSNF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$6.48 during trading on Friday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

