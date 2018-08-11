Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Major Shareholder Randal J. Kirk Sells 572,804 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 572,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $9,938,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,807,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 1,251,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,259,000 after buying an additional 46,907 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 265,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 878,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

