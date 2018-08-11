Halcyon Reaches Market Cap of $248,113.00 (HAL)

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Halcyon has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Halcyon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halcyon has a market capitalization of $248,113.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.02653411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00682320 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00055043 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00030617 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Halcyon Coin Profile

Halcyon (HAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,187,426 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev . Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halcyon using one of the exchanges listed above.

