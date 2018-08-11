Hagi Schwartz Sells 2,170 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Hagi Schwartz sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $86,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $38.98 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.16, a P/E/G ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 72.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

