Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.33.

HAE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 317,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $108.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $458,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

