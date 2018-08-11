Haemonetics Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $108.37. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $360,771.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $224,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.