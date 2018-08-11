Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 831,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $97,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 75.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Haemonetics opened at $99.74 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million. research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $616,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $145,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

