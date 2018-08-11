GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Shares of UHS opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

