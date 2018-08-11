Gulf Resources (GURE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) will be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 13th.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 16.24%.

Shares of GURE stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 56.16 and a quick ratio of 56.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries.

