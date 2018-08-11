Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 895,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 386,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,724.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 343,079 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 737,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,426,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,417,000 after purchasing an additional 189,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.15, a P/E/G ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 17,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $1,583,623.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $36,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,728. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

