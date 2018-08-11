Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Greene County Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Greene County Bancorp traded down $0.25, hitting $34.50, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.29. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several research firms recently commented on GCBC. BidaskClub lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Peter W. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,908 shares of company stock valued at $117,231. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.