Green Plains (GPRE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPRE. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Green Plains and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Green Plains traded up $0.45, hitting $17.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 477,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,401. The company has a market capitalization of $741.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.04. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $986.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $164,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,292,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Green Plains by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,908,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,365,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Finally, Luzich Partners LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

