Green Dot (GDOT) PT Raised to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “$81.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of GDOT opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 28,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $2,391,282.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jess Unruh sold 31,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,217,091.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,823,249.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,470 shares of company stock valued at $30,325,660. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,231,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,692,000 after buying an additional 601,340 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,010,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 607,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 45,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Green Dot by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Green Dot by 52.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 437,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,090,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

