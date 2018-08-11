Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 864 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Medpace worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace opened at $58.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Medpace had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. William Blair upgraded Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $445,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $281,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,662 shares of company stock valued at $472,463,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.