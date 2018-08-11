Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,216 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,638,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,461,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 833,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 673,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 239,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments opened at $7.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

