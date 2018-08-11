Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education traded up $1.63, reaching $116.04, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 439,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $77.78 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $236.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 112,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45,002.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

