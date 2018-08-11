Goldman Sachs Group Raises Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Price Target to GBX 6,550

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,250 ($80.91) to GBX 6,550 ($84.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,530 ($84.53) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,421.82 ($83.13).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering opened at GBX 7,265 ($94.05) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 4,681 ($60.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,155 ($79.68).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 113.40 ($1.47) by GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 14.21%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,002 ($90.64) per share, for a total transaction of £199,977.12 ($258,870.06). Also, insider Peter France acquired 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,085 ($78.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,957.85 ($64,670.36).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

