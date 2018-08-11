Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) a €5.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOKIA. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.58 ($6.48).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOKIA stock opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.