Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 134 ($1.73).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOCO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.53) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

GOCO stock opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.50) on Friday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.62 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.55).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

