Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In related news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $6,830,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,159,229.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,746. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 129,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,870. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

