Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,278,912 shares, a decline of 2.9% from the July 13th total of 75,459,741 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,624,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 21,646,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 392,000 shares during the period. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 5,887,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,792,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 301,626 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 3,976,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 976,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 557,991 shares during the period.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Globalstar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Shares of Globalstar opened at $0.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.73 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a return on equity of 145.71% and a net margin of 172.06%.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

