Global Financial Private Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 603,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $114.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.