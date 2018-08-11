Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 757,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 773.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $25.00 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

