Global Financial Private Capital LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer opened at $40.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $243.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

In related news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,115.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,583. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.